There is a noticeable difference between last year’s ExtraGive total amount raised and this year’s total amount raised.

When this event started, my husband and I contributed to several organizations. However, it was brought to our attention that because we were using credit cards to contribute, it was costing these organizations about $50 in credit card fees for every $1,000 donated by contributors. (Donors do have the option to cover the credit card fees.)

We felt that this was costing the organizations money that we would rather they actually receive. Think how much the credit card companies received, given that $10.1 million was raised this year.

So, we donate by check instead. Many other donors may feel the same way as we do, and this may be a reason for the lower amount.

Carol Kloss

West Lampeter Township