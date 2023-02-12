As an advocate for older adults, my wish for 2023 is one that enthusiastically challenges our places of worship, colleges, businesses, magazines, newspapers, libraries and media outlets to foster all types of creative endeavors for senior citizens.

Kids are often encouraged to write essays, draw pictures, research topics, create stories and imagine the fantastic. And that’s as it should be.

But, let’s not forget our older adults, because I believe that they also need to be challenged to use their creativity.

According to an article in The Washington Post, “Ongoing research suggests that creativity may be the key to healthy aging.”

Wow! Now that’s something that we need to ponder and then find ways to make creativity a hallmark of healthy aging.

Yes, there are some creative activities for seniors that are sponsored by wonderful organizations and community groups. But more participation, along with expanded creative opportunities for older adults, are surely needed.

Bingo and card playing are fine! However, truly creative endeavors such as writing poetry, creating music, writing stories, telling stories, scripting plays, creating art and even inventing something new should be encouraged, promoted and integrated in the ongoing process of healthy aging.

So, my hope for 2023 is that the Lancaster County community will seek out, implement and support all kinds of creative opportunities and programs for older adults.

Samuel Frankhouser

Ephrata