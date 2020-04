In Rachel Carson’s 1962 book “Silent Spring,” the natural world was being silenced by the harmful actions of humanity. On this first day of spring, the new coronavirus helped create a new silent spring as human activity was silenced and the natural world came alive.

The canals in Venice, Italy, have cleared, the skies have brightened, and the birds are singing their songs of spring. As my father used to say when I was in need of reminding: Let this be a lesson to you.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster