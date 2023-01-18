The church I attend, Christ Church United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, selects a charity to donate to for our Christmas in November mission project.

The charity Cradles to Crayons in Philadelphia was chosen. This organization supplies children from birth through age 12 with essential school supplies, clothing, books and everyday necessities, such as diapers and wipes.

On Jan. 14, a group of 28 church members traveled there to drop off our donations and volunteer for two hours. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, including children, provided that they are 5 years old and have an adult with them. Two elementary schoolchildren attended with their parents, as did a sixth grader and a young teenager.

When we arrived, we were given information on what Cradles to Crayons does and were able to make cards to encourage children as they either start or return to school. Each group was given a specific assignment, and we were assigned to clean and inspect books. As an avid reader and a teacher in an early learning classroom, this was very rewarding and important, as reading is crucial for children.

The staffers are very positive, efficient, dedicated and hardworking. All of the donations are distributed shortly after they have been prepared, so that families are not waiting for them. Cradles to Crayons focuses on giving its clients quality items, stating that quality equals dignity.

Everyone in our group felt that this experience was very worthwhile. I highly recommend volunteering for and supporting this very professional and worthwhile organization.

Elise M. Eckenrode

West Donegal Township