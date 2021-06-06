The Republicans have done it again. They seem to have put their own self-interest above finding out the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection. How many of them, when it happened, said it was the fault of then-President Donald Trump?

And now, apparently it doesn’t suit them politically to investigate. I believe they are cowards — every single one of them, except for the few who voted to learn the truth.

When will people realize that these people in high power only care about themselves? The cult of Trump, in my view, is a lot like the cult of Charles Manson. It is following the wrong path.

On a separate note, it looks as though the Republican-appointed judges on the U.S. Supreme Court might soon reverse Roe v. Wade on abortion. Republicans are pro-life except when it comes to the big elephant in the room: gun control. They don’t want to touch that one. Pro-life should be pro-life, regardless of the how or why.

Mary Freisher

Providence Township