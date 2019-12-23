Recently, a young female news reporter was sexually assaulted on camera as she reported on a Georgia marathon. As Alex Bozarjian spoke, someone ran up behind her, slapped her butt, and continued running as she recoiled in shock.
The video went viral, and the assailant was identified as 43-year-old Tommy Callaway.
CBS welcomed Bozarjian onto its network to condemn what happened to her. With conviction and resolve, she shared that she felt embarrassed and angry that a grown man helped himself to her body while she was simply doing her job.
CBS then featured the assailant, to defend his actions and deny what millions of viewers of the original video saw. He claimed he would have apologized “if he had seen her face.”
Men who recklessly take or touch at their pleasure steal women’s autonomy and power. Since childhood, we’re taught not to take things that don’t belong to us. We don’t hit people. And when we do something wrong, we say sorry.
If Callaway was an upstanding member of his his community, he wouldn’t be making excuses for his actions. He’d apologize to her, he’d repent of his sins, and he’d teach other men how to do better.
CBS had no business giving a platform to someone who went zero for three on making things right. Bozarjian’s bravery gave me hope, but CBS’ cowardly decision to “both sides” this issue offers an out to men whose behavior is inexcusable and downright shameful.
Savannah Thorpe
Lititz