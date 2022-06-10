We’ll get new information and opinions about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in the days, weeks and probably months to come.

Two things that will not change are the cowardice of the armed law enforcement officers waiting in the school hallway for an hour and the fact that 19 students and two teachers are dead.

No matter who was supposed to give the order, I believe there was no excuse for them to wait. Even unarmed parents were willing to do what law enforcement wouldn’t do!

Regarding the June 3 letter “Time for our lawmakers to act,” the writer’s four suggestions for better gun control make sense. This is not about taking guns away from responsible citizens. In my view, no one needs the military-style weapons that are used in most mass shootings. Yes, more needs to be done about mental health, but many of these shootings could have been avoided by denying access to these weapons.

No other country has these problems, but then no other country has big money flowing from the National Rifle Association.

There is mental illness everywhere, not just in the United States. I wonder what Republicans have to hide that makes them so opposed to reasonable gun control measures. It’s a sure bet, in my view, that not one of them or their families have ever lost a loved one in a mass shooting. It’s a sad statement that there are millions more guns than people in the United States.

Jacqueline Arndt

Rapho Township