We have spent more than a year wearing masks and socially distancing. Businesses have been shut down or restricted. And now we’re being urged to get COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Also, thousands of migrants are traveling through Mexico, which is also a COVID-19 hot spot. Many are not social distancing. Many, near the U.S.-Mexico border, are being held in overcrowded facilities. Some who have COVID-19 are probably being released into the United States. It must be impossible to trace who they have had contact with.

If another wave of COVID-19 hits, who will be blamed? Students traveling to spring break locations? Or the Biden administration, which I believe encouraged the immigrants to come?

Is it me, or is there something terribly wrong with this picture?

Linda Gibble

Penn Township

