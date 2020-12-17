The recent LNP | LancasterOnline story about how the two “poorest” school districts in our county fared in the latest round of COVID-19 relief contained an infuriating graphic (“ ‘Stunning findings,’ ” Dec. 11 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It depicted side-by-side bars contrasting what “would have been” had funds been distributed per student need, versus what was actually received “per pupil.” For the School District of Lancaster, the “would have been" bar was practically off the chart compared to what it actually received — $2.3 million vs. $850,000 — and far more drastic than any other district.

This is how systemic racism works in our country. Our city’s school district educates most of the Black and Latino children in our county, but the graphic clearly showed the value our lawmakers place on the lives of these children, and how out of touch they are with their current educational reality.

State House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s spokesperson explained the latest round of funds was more focused on things like “safety,” such as cleaning buildings and personal protective equipment. Some of our city’s schoolchildren haven’t been inside a building since March.

By continually adopting a colorblind approach to school funding, whether via “per pupil” allocation of COVID-19 relief funds or relying on property taxes to fund our schools, our lawmakers ignore the racial and wealth inequalities in education that have persisted for decades and that have become glaring in the pandemic.

I implore everyone with a Black Lives Matter sign in their yard to contact our state representatives and demand fair and equitable funding for all of our schools.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster