It is impossible to evaluate any numeric fact without first asking ourselves: “As compared to what?”

Is a salary offer of $5,000 a good one? That depends whether it’s per week or per year. Numerators are meaningless without the denominator.

Did a baseball player who hit 20 home runs have a good year? That depends whether he homered five times or 40 times in the prior year. History always offers valuable comparisons.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 facts shared by state and national officials are numerators without denominators, and are numbers isolated from meaningful historical comparisons.

At a minimum, they should supply the following information: What percentage of people who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus acquire COVID-19? Asked differently, if my spouse falls ill with COVID-19, what is the statistical likelihood that I will also develop the disease? What is the directly comparable historical figure for the seasonal flu?

What percentage of those who develop COVID-19 receive the required inpatient medical services in order to combat it? What is the directly comparable historical figure for the seasonal flu?

What percentage of those who received the aforementioned inpatient services have fully recovered? What is the directly comparable historical figure for the seasonal flu?

Answers to these questions should be at easy arm’s reach for anyone making the decisions that are so affecting us all. It would be shocking if they don’t have those answers and appalling if they have them and are withholding them.

Kevin McCaughey

West Lampeter Township