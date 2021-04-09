All we seemingly talk about is the number of new cases of COVID-19 and how many people have gotten the vaccine. The reporting on this is out of control, in my opinion.

Let us go back to regular news and other things that are happening. People I have talked to say it is getting to be too much. It should be mentioned, but I think that harping about it only creates more tension and people being upset.

We harp on how many people have died, but how many have recovered?

Focus on more positive issues.

Steve Vogel

Oxford