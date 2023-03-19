Thank you to Dr. Alexandra Solosko (“Reflecting on our journey from March 2020 to now”), Dr. Leon Kraybill (“The lessons we’ve learned from this pandemic”) and LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy (“How will we tell the story of this pandemic?”) for sharing their experiences and perspectives three years into the COVID-19 pandemic in the March 12 Perspective section.

The transition from support and appreciation of health care heroes to “skepticism and in some cases even disdain” is unwarranted and dangerous.

Yes, three years seems like a long time, especially when dealing with the disruption in all of our lives, but Cassidy’s closing paragraph was perfect: “The truth is that the conclusion to this story remains unwritten. Each of us will write it differently. But its earliest chapters will stay with us for a long time.”

The science is never settled and the importance of maintaining intellectual humility is paramount.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township