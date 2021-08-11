I see, read and hear very little talk about migrants crossing our seemingly nonexistent southern border.

An estimated 180,000 migrants per month have been attempting to enter the U.S. this year. The government generally won’t test or track them for COVID-19. In some instances, however, churches and other support agencies have found that about 80% of certain immigrant groups at the border have tested positive for COVID-19. They are sometimes then placed in crowded buildings, hotels or in places where they are potentially exposed to the general public.

I believe that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are encouraging these migrants to cross the country in crowded buses and other forms of transportation, essentially then planting them in our backyards.

They aren’t vetted or required to wear masks or have IDs. Some who commit serious crimes may not even be deported.

I wonder if these same people are contributing to our rising COVID-19 rates. Meanwhile, the White House and some local governments blame the rising cases on the delta variant.

Maybe we should be testing all immigrants who come here illegally for COVID-19. If they test positive, they should be isolated and tracked. This is essentially the same thing we must do if we test positive for COVID-19.

In my view, Biden and Harris are endangering the lives of Americans with their nonsense, porous border policies.

Finally, politicians and those in the medical community have sworn to keep Americans safe and do no harm. Where are they on this issue?

Pete Guzman

Manor Township