COVID-19’s lessons apply equally to threats such as climate change. The latter will be increasingly upon us within the next 10 to 12 years.

Climate change is expected to worsen many kinds of disease, such as tropical illnesses carried by insects. Look at Lyme disease here, for example. Cutting forests and hunting animals brings us into contact with wildlife and gives zoonotic viruses more chances to leap between species. Climate change compounds these problems.

Studies have linked outbreaks of several zoonotic diseases to extreme weather events such as droughts and floods — which are expected to become more common as the planet warms.

We can’t respond to climate change responsibly if our leaders deny the science. The reality of climate change demands similar massive mobilization of resources, coordinated by the federal government, working in tandem with governments worldwide, aimed at transitioning all of us to an economy built on clean energy and resilience.

Maybe this pandemic (and there will be more) and climate change are both reminders of the way our fates are inextricably bound to those of our fellow worldly humans, of other creatures and of Earth itself.

A problem on one part of the planet — a virus in China or fossil fuels emissions from the United States — can very quickly cause death and destruction elsewhere on our Earth.

With so much capacity we have to cause change, we need to tread lightly and care for one another. Renewable energy is one way to care for ourselves and others.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township