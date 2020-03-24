Some letters to LNP | LancasterOnline have become politically polarized over the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to suggest that a visit to Wikipedia to review the difference between arithmetic progression and exponential progression might be enlightening.

Arithmetic (2, 4, 6, 8, etc.) is what we are most used to because it is more often encountered in our daily lives. Exponential (2, 4, 8, 16, as an example) is quite different. Ten steps in the above arithmetic example ends in 20. Ten steps in the exponential example ends in 1,024.

With this little math exercise in mind, I hope officials are moving forward with the excellent suggestion in previous letters to resurrect the closed UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster (the old St. Joseph Hospital) for use as a separate COVID-19 facility.

Thomas Strauss

Millersville