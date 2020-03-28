As we plan for the future after the COVID-19 outbreak, we need to know whether those who recover and test negative twice in 24 hours can go back to work without fear. If they could become infected again, then what would be the value of a vaccine?

The agricultural community dealt with an extremely infective avian influenza in 1983, when poultry developed swollen throats that led to asphyxiation, which caused 10 million of Lancaster County’s 20 million chickens to die. A vaccine is not used. If that is the case with COVID-19, will we have to test and treat people long, long into the future?

Don Ranck

President

Lancaster County Farm Bureau