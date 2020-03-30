Janine Everett, thank you. I have never seen so much useful information packed into one short op-ed (“Be thoughtful about sources of information regarding COVID-19,” March 25).

If everyone follows your advice, we will have done all that is humanly possible to limit the suffering and damage this scourge will bring upon our country and the entire world.

Your article avoided all the politics, fake news and absolute ignorance some, including our senior politicians, have foisted upon us. As a recently arrived resident of this county, I realized the advantage of having so many educational institutions. Virtually any problem can be addressed with wisdom, calmness and clarity.

I do have a science background and love your use of facts and data. I feel so fortunate that my wife and I and our many friends have chosen Lancaster as our new home.

Joe Ginett

West Lampeter Township