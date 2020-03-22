As of Thursday afternoon, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had reported the first two cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

And last week, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses in all of Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

This will have a significant impact on the economy. People who own small businesses may need to shut down or lay off part-time employees.

Due to the uncertainty, there has been a shortage of some basic foods in grocery stores and markets. With a recession now being predicted, it seems likely there will be rising hunger in Lancaster County.

According to Hunger-Free Lancaster County, nearly 1 out of 10 county residents lack access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. We can expect food insecurity rates to be higher in the months to come.

A study I published with colleagues last year found that food insecurity is associated with 28% higher mortality than in those who have ready access to regular, nutritious meals. This demonstrates the need to address social and economic determinants of health in order to combat food insecurity. It also has important implications for social policy and the stimulus plans that the federal government is trying to pass. With the added threat of COVID-19, there may be higher rates of mortality. Keeping the death rates low from the infection involves ensuring all vulnerable populations are protected — including the food-insecure.

Please donate to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and to the Lancaster County Food Hub.

Sri Banerjee, M.D., Ph.D.

Walden University

Program director designee for School of Health Sciences