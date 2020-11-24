I sat down with a cup of coffee on the morning of Nov. 19 to read LNP | LancasterOnline. There was a large photo on the front page of a rally for President Donald Trump in Michigan in late October.

I’m wondering why this particular photo was chosen, as we all know that a picture is worth a thousand words. It was the caption, however, that got me to thinking: “whether you adore Trump or despise him ...”

Is there a middle ground? I personally do not adore or despise him, but it seems our media only sees a binary choice and drives our very divided politics and society further apart, rather than informing and uniting. As our president-elect would say, “C’mon, man!” You can and must do better.

Edward Chory

East Hempfield Township