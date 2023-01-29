News media coverage keeps using the term “classified material.” That’s a pretty broad term, and news outlets should be more specific.

There are three basic classifications of classified material: confidential, secret and top secret. “Confidential” material, you could even take home. “Secret” requires that the documents be signed out and remain in the building or, in my case, aboard the ship.

“Top secret” requires two things: that you have a top-secret clearance and that you have a “need to know” as part of your job. Once you satisfy the two requirements, you must sign for the documents and they can’t be removed from the vault where they are stored.

There are also other subcategories. I had a top-secret clearance with special intelligence. I once had to stay on base 24/7, even though I lived only 3 miles away, while taking a course that required studying top-secret material that couldn’t be removed from the vault.

We know that former President Donald Trump had top-secret material, in part because we saw the photos of the folders. However, the media keep telling us that President Joe Biden had “classified material.” It could be only “confidential,” and not top secret.

Classified material becomes automatically declassified after 25 years (with a few exceptions). The president, as commander in chief, does have the authority to declassify documents, but the procedure is a bit murky. Perhaps this new scandal will clarify things.

Commander Robert Hirsch

U.S. Navy (retired)

Lancaster Township