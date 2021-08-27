Regarding the article posted on the LNP | LancasterOnline website on Aug. 23 with the headline “Amid debate of masks in schools, some Lancaster County parents ponder sending students for in-person instruction”:

I’m disappointed to see that LNP | LancasterOnline seemingly only writes about one perspective on schools requiring masks.

In the article, we learn of a mother who wakes up in tears because her school district does not require masks. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend universal masking in schools, keep in mind this is an entity for the entire country. A school district monitors local case counts and the desires of the families within the district.

What about a mention of the numerous parents who also wake up in tears because they don’t have a choice and their children are now forced to wear a mask?

What I believe the family in the article needs to realize is they have the same option everyone does — teach your children at home. Or they can still choose to go to school wearing masks. It is still an option to wear a mask in the other districts.

If masks are the salvation we are told they are, that should work to keep them from getting sick. The media likes to use buzzwords like “surging” and “overrun” when, in my view, that simply isn’t the case, especially in this area. Death is still extremely rare in children, even if case counts are slightly higher. Can we stop spreading fear please? Report facts. That’s all we want.

Elisha Bomberger

Eden Township