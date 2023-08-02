I would like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for posting The Associated Press article “Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law” on LancasterOnline.com on July 19.

I say “thank you,” because articles like these give readers of LNP | LancasterOnline access to a rising issue surrounding abortion bans.

The issue is that the bans can put people at a higher risk for mortality. This has been the case for many birthing individuals since abortion bans have been passed by states recently.

The stories that these women have told emphasize this fact. A great deal of research has been done on the lifesaving benefits of abortion for medical issues affecting both the fetus and the birthing person.

The Associated Press article did a great job of avoiding ethical arguments over abortions and focused, instead, on amplifying the voices of those who spoke about the threat that abortion bans pose to quality of life, health care and safety.

The article was an outstanding example of how abortion bans have affected the quality of health care for birthing individuals. These perspectives are important to share publicly.

Alexandra Paniagua

Lancaster