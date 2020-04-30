Earlier this month, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bragged about her comfortable sequester in her mansion with a freezer full of very expensive ice cream. She did this while she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were refusing to pass a simple clean bill to extend depleted funding for small businesses.

Can you imagine the liberal media coverage if this were President Donald Trump in the White House kitchen refusing to sign this emergency funding extension unless it included his list of additional items?

The criticism would be front-page headlines in every newspaper and the main topic of media coverage. Why the difference in coverage?

The answer, in my view, is journalistic hypocrisy — pretending to provide fair and balanced coverage of people and events while actually hiding or distorting factual information.

How is the media covering the Joe Biden sexual assault allegation, compared to the coverage of Justice Brett Kavanaugh?

Why criticize Trump for his early coronavirus response, but not the lack of action by Democrats in Congress who were busy addressing their impeachment folly?

How would the coverage of Trump be if he seemed confused and needed help from his wife to finish his answers?

Is the media fully covering Biden’s current state of mental confusion? Is this the person you want negotiating with China and North Korea? Or holding the nuclear football?

Who will be the shadow handlers in the White House making decisions for President Biden? The Constitution identifies an executive branch headed by one elected individual, not an unelected committee of supporters.

Phillip Rule

Manheim Township