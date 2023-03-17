Having followed coverage of Lancaster city’s budget and the city’s proposal for a home rule study commission in LNP | LancasterOnline and through a review of Lancaster City Council meetings, it is surprising to me that more people aren’t concerned with Mayor Danene Sorace’s rush to move in this direction.

I am also concerned about what I perceive as a lack of unbiased and accurate coverage of these topics in LNP | LancasterOnline. Considering the stance of Mayor Sorace and City Council — that the city is approaching a “financial cliff” — it is shocking that City Council voted in December to unanimously approve the mayor’s $141 million 2023 budget (an increase of $10 million).

Why were there no questions or suggestions for revisions to the budget? A review of budget items, including salaries, shows a 17.7% increase from 2022 within the executive office. This includes a chief of staff salary that in 2021 was $97,613 and is now $132,724 in 2023 — an increase of 36% over two years.

The city solicitor’s salary increased 13.3% from 2022 to 2023, from $128,750 to $145,874. The neighborhood engagement director’s salary increased 93% over four years, from $61,800 in 2019 to $119,050 in 2023.

I believe most employees would love these types of increases! Why didn’t City Council ask for justification or question these increases? A few citizens did voice their concerns at a special meeting of City Council on Feb. 6 regarding the “rush” to request a home rule study. Citizens have also stated concerns about some of the salary figures noted above, but, again, none of this was ever mentioned by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Chris Goodling

Lancaster