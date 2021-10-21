The Oct. 18 letter “Wrongly focusing on skin color” accused LNP | LancasterOnline and The Associated Press of race-baiting in reporting the decision of federal authorities not to file charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake. The letter writer’s accusation stems from the reporting of the race of the police officer, who is white, and Jacob Blake, who is Black.

The writer asks whether the race of either the officer or Blake was relevant. The answer, in my view, is that race was highly relevant in the context of the story.

U.S. attorneys and the Department of Justice are not interested in investigating and prosecuting “run-of-the-mill” shootings that violate state laws. Local law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys are charged with that responsibility. U.S. attorneys and the Department of Justice get involved when cases potentially involve federal concerns and statutes. Shootings that implicate police officers and civil rights laws are a federal concern. The races of the respective subjects were highly relevant to explain why the U.S. Attorney’s Office was involved.

The coverage was not race-baiting.The writer acknowledged that the AP reported facts that exonerated the officer. Hopefully, we can all take a deep breath before rushing to judgment, whether the matter involves the potential bias of a police officer or our local newspaper. Sometimes, our perception of bias in others may serve primarily to reflect either our lack of understanding or our own personal bias.

Gregory Hand

Leola