This letter concerns the Aug. 14 front-page article “Touting Pa.,” about President Donald Trump visiting a plant north of Pittsburgh. The subject was about an area in western Pennsylvania that has not recovered from the loss of jobs due to the shuttering of steel plants.
The new petrochemical complex has provided 5,000 construction jobs and will provide 600 permanent jobs. The article’s tone then turned to the opinion that this will be the largest air polluter in western Pennsylvania, with concerns about fossil fuels in defiance of climate change warnings and fracking for plastic production in spite of concerns about ocean pollution from plastics, etc.
The positive of job creation in a depressed area was turned into an article about climate concerns. This is another case of Trump following through with job creation promises that are being turned into negatives by the press.
The press coverage of Trump is almost never balanced. True, this article was written by The Associated Press, but you chose to run it, so LNP has ownership.
The unbalanced political coverage, of which this is a small example, is the reason many of us have an unfavorable opinion of the press.
Donald Felker
Warwick Township