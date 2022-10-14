Thank you for the coverage of recent rallies related to abortion. However, what was most noticeable, in my view, was the bias in the reporting you published.

The rally of reproductive rights advocates on Sept. 20 in Harrisburg had about 100 people in attendance. The article about the event published on Page A3 in the Sept. 21 LNP | LancasterOnline featured extensive interviews with a state senator and the viewpoints of four local people.

On the other hand, the Sept. 19 Pennsylvania March for Life rally in Harrisburg had at least 5,000 attendees, but the article published on Page A3 of the Sept. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline did not contain opinions from or interviews with anyone who attended the event. No one from our county was interviewed. Why?

It seems to me that LNP | LancasterOnline is afraid of the truth about how those who affirm life show love and support for women and families. They support science and the U.S. Constitution in affirming that all life has value.

Why wasn’t there more coverage of Pennsylvania’s Health Department and its 17 years of failure to inspect Kermit Gosnell’s clinic in Philadelphia, where at least one woman died and hundreds of children were killed via late-term abortion procedures? Why isn’t there coverage of the physical and emotional risks for women who use abortion pills?

And why do we always receive negative labels, such as anti-choice and anti-abortion? Meanwhile, the supposed “reproductive health” folks are given a smokescreen of “abortion rights” while often being funded by our tax dollars.

I doubt you will print this, but it certainly would be courageous to tell the truth, wouldn’t it?

Diane Zahn

Manheim Township