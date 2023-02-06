On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 26, at different locations, City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace gave a talk on the state of the city and state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler held a town hall meeting.

The Friday, Jan. 27, article in LNP | LancasterOnline about Mayor Sorace’s presentation at Millersville University’s Ware Center is headlined “Mayor seeks home rule to ease deficit.” A photo of the smiling mayor appeared with this article.

The Saturday, Jan. 28, article in LNP | LancasterOnline about Rep. Cutler’s meeting is headlined “Cutler gets calls to resign.” The article states that “more than two dozen people” gathered to ask for his resignation. A photo showing the protesters appeared with this article.

What baffles me is that the article about Mayor Sorace contained no photo or mention of the approximately 70 city employees gathered at The Ware Center before the “State of the City” address to ask the mayor for fair wages.

Why did LNP | LancasterOnline ignore these city employees? Their presence was not a secret. They deserve every bit as much attention as those who gathered at Cutler’s event.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor