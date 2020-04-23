Based on the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination media coverage in 2018, I assumed by now the name Tara Reade would be as well known to the public as the name Christine Blasey Ford. But for some reason, Reade doesn’t seem to be as popular with the media.

For example, The New York Times waited 19 days after Reade went public before it published an article about her allegations regarding presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Times then deleted part of one sentence for later editions of the article, apparently because the Biden campaign didn’t like the way the sentence was worded.

I would like to point out that this letter is not about the guilt or innocence of Kavanaugh or Biden. This is about the disparity of the media coverage of two very similar accusations.

Aaron Martin

Brecknock Township