As a Lancaster Barnstormers fan, I was so happy to be at the home opener on June 4. It was wonderful that LNP | LancasterOnline made it front-page news in Saturday’s newspaper (“Baseball is back”).

But it was disappointing that there was no mention of the Hempfield marching band, which played the national anthem. Also excluded from the coverage were the numerous health care heroes who were honored by the Barnstormers’ organization on the field that night.

Janis Bleecher

Manor Township