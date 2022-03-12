I believe that the article in the March 10 LNP about hate groups in Pennsylvania (“Hate groups flourish in state”) is absurd!

Let me clearly state that I have no time for any hate organization, hate crimes or even any hateful comments or acts, but in my view you are only stirring the pot with articles like this one, which has several pointed statements but includes no qualifiers.

Why is it surprising that Pennsylvania has the fifth most hate groups in the nation? Pennsylvania is fifth in population among the 50 states. Obviously we are going to have our share of haters, but we have far more fine people who believe in engaging in friendly, encouraging and supportive interchange with all groups of people, no matter their ethnicity, race or religion.

Of course those hate groups should be condemned, but to publish an article that seemingly attempts to vilify the entire state is irresponsible and, in my view, hardly gains you any recognition as a fair and equitable publication.

Tom Daugherty

Penn Township