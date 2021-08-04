I am disturbed by what I view as the dearth of LNP | LancasterOnline’s coverage of America’s exploding border crisis.

More than 10 million migrants from over 100 countries are currently in the U.S. and have broken America’s immigration laws, with no end in sight.

Why isn’t there more mention by LNP | LancasterOnline of drug and sex trafficking, destruction of border town property and environmental damage from litter left behind in the desert?

Alarmingly, the number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in just the Rio Grande Valley sector of the border increased by 900% in the first two months of July, according to Fox News. Immigrants infected with the virus are crossing the border illegally every day and moving across the country.

I have seen LNP | LancasterOnline coverage of the migrant crises in Greece, Turkey, Africa and Spain. Why not more on America’s migrant crisis? To me, the answer is clear.

Chris Giambalvo

Manor Township