An accident? It was not just “an accident.” The damage to the menorah in Lancaster city’s Penn Square was an incident that enraged the Jewish and non-Jewish communities — including a number of community leaders — and led to two people, identified but unnamed, being labeled by some as antisemitic for unintentionally damaging the menorah.

On this issue, I must agree with Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who stated that LNP | LancasterOnline “jumped to conclusions too quickly.” As did others, I would add.

As a service to the public, LNP | LancasterOnline has an obligation to check facts before going to press. It is my supposition that every individual labeling the accident as antisemitic was well aware of the many surveillance cameras throughout the city. Would it not have been logical to view the tapes before assuming it had to be an antisemitic act?

In his remarks at the lighting of the menorah, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim Rabbi Jack Paskoff said that to be silent regarding antisemitic acts is to be complicit.

I would say that not offering a public apology to the couple is being complicit in labeling them as antisemitic. Paskoff stepped forward with his apology. Are any other community leaders willing to do the same?

With the damage having been deemed an accident, the presumption is that there will be no charges. Hopefully, the two individuals have remorse, but I believe they may fear negative community reaction if they come forward.

However, if they are identified and are willing, offering them an opportunity for a restorative justice conference with representatives of the Jewish community, facilitated by mediation service Advoz, would provide a meaningful resolution for all.

Jon Singer

Manheim Township