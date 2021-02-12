After receiving the Jan. 27 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, I felt compelled to comment on what I view as your yet-again inappropriate news “reporting.” That day’s newspaper appears to me to be nothing but an attempt to inflame public opinion concerning COVID-19 vaccination, its rollout and who is included in the various phases. To illustrate my point:

1. You highlight an individual who went outside our county to get her shot (“Some in county look elsewhere for jabs”), thus seemingly depriving someone in the York area of their chance to get a dose that was allocated to their region of the state. Instead of being held as an example of creativity, I believe she should be held up as an example of selfish disregard for the welfare of other people.

2. You highlight the fact that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, UPMC, etc., are not taking appointments (“Frustration builds”). Appointments for what? They don’t always have the vaccines to give out. And if they take an appointment for the woman in No. 1, they will waste their time calling her for her turn because she jumped the line in York County.

3. You seemingly imply that it’s wrong for the hospitals to be vaccinating staff other than doctors. Who is to clean, cook, administer treatments, do insurance forms and run the boilers and generators that keep the facilities running?

I could cite several other examples, but most likely LNP | LancasterOnline will ignore my comments. The Jan. 27 edition was another blatant example of pandering to the panicked or the lowest denominator in our society.

Stephen Eggleston

East Lampeter Township