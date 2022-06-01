Thank you for not once, but twice, mentioning Anchor Lancaster’s Cinco De Mayo Food Truck Fest in LNP | LancasterOnline. This in part contributed to the success of our community event.

The food truck event was intended to build community with those in our city and to share our heart in serving our hungry neighbors.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline and City of Lancaster, for your support of Anchor Lancaster as we seek to fulfill our mission: To be a good neighbor by providing a hot breakfast and warm showers every weekday while aiding with other essential needs.

Patty Eastep

Executive director

Anchor Lancaster