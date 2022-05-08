Thank you to LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing the Spotlight PA article “9 candidates vie for GOP nomination” in the April 24 Sunday LNP. The article states that Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano “has propagated false claims of widespread election fraud” in the 2020 presidential election.

Mastriano would have us believe that he can fairly represent the interests of all residents of the commonwealth, despite the fact that he attempted to essentially revoke the ballots of the more than 3.4 million Pennsylvanians who voted for President Joe Biden.

The Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania have been desperate for the endorsement of the leader of their party, former President Donald Trump, a man who I believe has no moral character and who urged his followers to march upon the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump apparently believes himself to be so far outside the law that he now refuses a legal court order to turn over his business documents to the New York state attorney general.

In showing their allegiance to Trump, I believe the Republican candidates for governor and U.S. Senate in our state display complete contempt for the rule of law and the integrity of elections.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown