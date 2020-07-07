Over the past few weeks, LNP | LancasterOnline has published many op-eds, letters and editorials in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, the newspaper’s one-sided reporting has, in my view, helped to nurture fear and paranoia. This is apparent, for example, in the reported comments of the demonstrators in the June 14 article “Crowds ‘here to be heard.’ ”

“We’re not just talking about police brutality here. ... It’s America that’s broken,” one woman is quoted as saying. “We shouldn’t have to live in fear for being citizens,” said another woman.

Yet the simple fact LNP | LancasterOnline rarely reports is the extraordinarily low number of unarmed American citizens, including Blacks, who are killed by police each year. According to The Washington Post database of police shootings, 14 unarmed Black people were killed in 2019 by police, along with a combined 41 whites, Asians and Latinos — out of a nation of 330 million people.

Also in 2019, police killed a total of about 200 armed Black people, many of them in the commission of a crime, again according to the Post. About 570 other armed people (including whites, Asians and Latinos) also were killed by police that year.

Unfortunately, Black Lives Matter and other groups have used the justified rage about the killing of George Floyd to create a unjustified and dangerous fear about police in general, particularly in the Black community. The view is seemingly not based on facts. And I believe LNP | LancasterOnline has spread this false message, as well. That needs to stop. I believe it’s time for LNP | LancasterOnline to report all of the information regarding the Black Lives Matter narrative, including parts that are wrong and dangerous, to show how it’s hurting this country. We need the facts, not propaganda.

David Lampo

Rapho Township