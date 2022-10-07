The vendetta against the Republican Party (and conservatives) that repeatedly ties the majority to the actions of a relative few on Jan. 6, 2021, and the mantra “the lie about the stolen election” are getting a little ripe these days.

If there was ever proof of the seeming bias exhibited by The Associated Press (and, by extension, LNP | LancasterOnline), I believe it could be found in the headline of the AP analysis piece on the front page of the Oct. 3 edition — “Trump is ‘king’ to some in Pa.”

As much as you can try to excoriate Republicans by using former President Donald Trump and what you seem to so lovingly refer to as the “Big Lie,” there are 74 million voters from the 2020 election whose vindication, in my view, is the horrible pathology of the Biden administration.

I believe that there are legitimate questions about those election results, based on the surge in mail-in voting and other rule changes (which I believe that you fail to even acknowledge or explore).

Trump is a force to be reckoned with, but he is not the king of conservatism as much as you’d seemingly like your readers to think.

In my view, the Fourth Estate has spurred cynicism and skepticism by sweeping so many misdeeds under the rug. You have let us down with your lack of editorial curiosity. I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline is at the point of being unreadable these days, as a seeming echo chamber for the progressive left. Your pom-poms are thin.

I urge you to at least acknowledge the validity of alternate points of view and try to show a big-picture perspective. Isn’t that what the press were supposed to do in the first place?

Robert Woodward

Warwick Township