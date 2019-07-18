The people of Puerto Rico say enough is enough.
Considering the significant number of Puerto Ricans living in Lancaster, I am dismayed by the near absence of local news media coverage of the current situation in Puerto Rico.
Our island and our people have been for many years victims of a financial and political crisis as a result of the corruption caused by the governing parties. This has gotten more critical after the establishment of 2016’s federal Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) and Hurricane Maria.
During this time, we Puerto Ricans have suffered hardship after hardship. Now patience has run out and indignation is flowing after the FBI arrested on charges of corruption members of the governor’s inner circle. To this I need to add the discovery of more than 800 pages of a chat known as Telegram, in which the governor, Ricardo Roselló (from the pro-statehood party) and male members of his inner circle dedicated time to demean members of their own party, the opposition, the media, artists, public figures within the U.S. and other members of the community. These comments are charged with xenophobia, sexism and cruelty.
This man has lost the trust of the everyday citizen of Puerto Rico. For this reason, the community in the island is out in the streets demanding his resignation.
Community members who are interested in finding out more about this critical issue should tune in to WAPA-TV or upload the application for Telemundo Puerto Rico.
Jose E. Diaz
Manheim Township