The Jan. 31 letter “Courts avoided responsibility” offers an example of why so many people are upset about the allegations of fraud in the November elections. It also indicates a lack of understanding of the job of the various judges and justices.

The letter writer alleges that “no court cared to look at whatever evidence of fraud was offered.”

Indeed, they did not — because no evidence was offered.

In more than 60 cases, no lawyer representing President Donald Trump was able to provide any credible evidence of fraud. Indeed, none even tried, not even Rudy Giuliani. Any attorney who offers fabricated, hearsay or otherwise false evidence to the court would open himself or herself to charges of judicial malpractice and risk sanctions from the court.

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township