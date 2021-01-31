The front page of the Jan. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline held disturbing news concerning talk in some Republican Party circles of a civil war (“Some in GOP echo far-right talk of war,” The Associated Press).

In a nation of laws, use of violence is no way to settle a dispute. We resort to our judicial system — the courts — to resolve disputes. When the judicial system fails, totalitarian governments then tell their subjects that their system of government is better than the democratic one that they actually fear.

Courts have always maintained a dignified, calm demeanor — steeped in a knowledge of, and a respect for, the law. Enforcement of the law is an executive branch function — the job of honest citizenry, aided by police.

In the 2020 presidential election, the courts have seemingly shown their reluctance to perform any “police” function, using a variety of excuses and prompting many who believed that the election involved serious fraud to resort to discussions of armed (Second Amendment) action.

In my view, no court cared to look at whatever evidence of fraud was offered. Therefore, as the AP article suggests, by failing to look, they saw none. Justice is shown wearing a blindfold to demonstrate impartiality — not to avoid responsibility.

When the courts fail to intercede, and the sanctity of the vote seems to be attacked, we then see how some feel compelled to remember the concerns of our forefathers!

Grant Hansel

East Hempfield Township