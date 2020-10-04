Republicans’ criticism of the recent decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow voting drop boxes and to count ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election is ludicrous.

Many more Pennsylvanians will be voting by mail this year because of the pandemic, and we need more options — not less.

This year’s appointment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major contributor to the Trump campaign, has hobbled the U.S. Postal Service and, as a result, mail delivery has seemingly slowed significantly.

Of course, ballots postmarked on Election Day should be counted. And, yes, this year it will likely take longer for them to be delivered. Is the Republican Party engaging in voter suppression? Does the GOP support the voting rights of every Pennsylvanian?

David Cattell

Lancaster Township