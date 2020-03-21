Evangelical Christians have sold their birthright as a prophetic voice in American culture for a mess of porridge as power brokers in the politics of the day. Along with losing their birthright, their name has become a label that signifies a special interest group like many others in America vying for influence and power.

The consequence of this will be a loss of everything that once was associated with the label “evangelical.” Ruin awaits us. The prophet Micah (3:11) speaks about leaders who “lead for a bribe, priests who teach for a price, and prophets who tell fortunes for money.” Today, many notable evangelical leaders have joined hands with politicians who abuse their support for wanton ends. And so the office of priest and prophet is subverted and thereby corrupted. It seems that we will soon follow Europe — once the home of the Reformation, church renewal and the moral base for society — to a situation where our churches are empty, church leaders rarely listened to, and the cultural influence they once enjoyed is only in their minds.

I sound a sad jeremiad over this and shout “Ichabod,” for this is the banner over our time in history. Unless evangelical leaders change and return to their true and original vocation, we will see that the “glory of the Lord has departed.”

George Leyh

Mount Joy