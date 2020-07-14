How bittersweet to read the LNP | LancasterOnline article about the upcoming retirement of Sheila Mastropietro after 33 years at the helm of Lancaster’s Church World Service office, resettling refugees and asylum seekers from around the world (“Local head of Church World Service to step down,” June 17).

What wonderful memories and friendships enrich her life. What a testimony she and her staff have demonstrated welcoming the stranger and serving “the least of these, my brethren.”

There is great satisfaction in shepherding a family fleeing fear and persecution as that family finds a path in a land of plenty and adjusts to becoming contributing members of a new country.

But celebrating those good memories and successes does not complete the full picture. There also have been taunts, hate mail and, yes, even threats of harm to the office, the staff and the director that they have had to live through. It takes brave people committed to the Gospel of Christ to not cower when threatened by unsigned hate mail, phone threats or picketing protesters outside your office.

Kudos to you, Sheila, for your brave leadership and your committed Church World Service staff ensuring that hate-mongers will not defeat the Gospel of the New Testament or the American ideal of welcoming the stranger — as it welcomed our forefathers.

Nancie Weaver

Earl Township