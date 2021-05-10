As a moderate Democrat, you would think I had nothing in common with hardcore conservatives like U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger or U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. Well, that would be an inaccurate assumption.

All three voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for his part in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They took their stand against Trump as a matter of principle. They could not, in good conscience, support a man who played a role in the attack on the Capitol, members of Congress and Capitol Police while still serving as president of these United States.

These three stood tall. They exhibited the courage, integrity and love for America and our Constitution that any elected leader representing our great nation should possess.

Sadly, most of the other so-called Republican representatives and senators — and disgraced former President Trump — exhibit none of these qualities.

Apparently, Cheney will be dismissed from her Republican leadership position in the U.S. House for taking this stand. I always thought that a person in leadership got rewarded, or at least congratulated, for taking a courageous stand.

I don’t believe that the Republican Party deserves such exceptional people as Cheney, Kinzinger and Romney. Instead, Republicans are, in my view, left with a gang of politicians with no backbones, no integrity and certainly no patriotism.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township