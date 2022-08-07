It was a relief to read Joe Mohler’s column in the July 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section acknowledging — unlike so many of his fellow Republican Party members — that he is convinced that former President Donald Trump’s actions and intents on Jan. 6, 2021, were to overturn an election that he lost (“In fragile moment, we must unite and choose democracy”).

So few Republican leaders around the state have had the nerve to state this fact so unequivocally that Mohler looks courageous simply because of his solitary voice.

Mohler will likely be decried by some as a Republican in name only, even though he repeatedly affirms Republican talking points and expresses his distaste for the leadership and policies of the Democratic Party.

With an honesty that comes from bold thinking, Mohler acknowledges that in moments of great division and authoritarian populism, we must choose unity over division in order to hold our government together. Voters must grasp that they must prioritize a political philosophy, such as democratic government, over their immediate economic needs.

Mohler doesn’t appear to hold out much hope that this level of reasonableness is possible in Pennsylvania at this time, but I believe there is a thirst among voters to finally solve some problems that plague us statewide.

There is a vast body of Pennsylvanians watching the charade of governance in Harrisburg who want more. They have created an alliance across the state and called it #FixHarrisburg. We are all parties and no parties. We want a government that works with and for us. Join us.

Patricia Rooney

Honey Brook

Chester County