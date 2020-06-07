My mother has lived at a small assisted living facility for five years. The staff and residents have become her family. The devastation in the facility has been very difficult for the residents as they mourn their friends and wonder if they might be the next fatalities.

They have no outlet for activities since being quarantined. Church services are no longer an option for praying together. The residents persevere, in spite of their circumstances, with courage.

The general public may feel restricted and bored in their daily lives, but nursing home residents have lived in isolation for years. They have, however, shown grace and humility. I am hopeful that our community can show the same resilience as our elders. I hope we can support our governor and health care workers who are looking out for our welfare.

Kathy Covert

Mount Joy