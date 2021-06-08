The June 5 letter (“Thoughts on truth in US”) implying that truth comes from what the good people of this country believe is not borne out by history.

Most of the truths that prevail today were discovered by courageous individuals who were leading thinkers at times when people and established institutions held other beliefs.

The self-evident truths that our founders described in the U.S. Constitution came from the philosophers of the Enlightenment who challenged the popular notions of their time concerning the rights of men.

Without the leadership of independent thinkers who are courageous enough to challenge popular beliefs, I believe we will return to something akin to the pre-Enlightenment dark ages in which superstition and conspiracy theories predominate.

When populist movements have inspired successful revolutions in France, Haiti, Russia, China and elsewhere, the result has often been a reign of terror and the suppression of competing ideas — not the prevalence of truth.

Perhaps events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 had the potential for such a movement. Rather than chaos, superstition and conspiracy theories, what I hope for is more courageous men and women of character in public office who are willing to pursue the truth, rather than pandering to whatever beliefs are currently popular among their constituents.

I prefer to believe that most people are good, but they are easily influenced by forces that may not be good. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”

Jesse Kelso

Manheim Township