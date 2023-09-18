After reading that Lancaster Township is going to start its own police force, I think it’s time for our leaders to seriously explore the idea of a countywide police force.

I remember my former police chief, Don Sheeler, wishing that he would see a countywide department during his lifetime. And this was in the late 1970s.

We have made some progress with regionalization, but with the increased costs, many municipalities are now finding they can’t afford police services. And I strongly believe that Lancaster Township will have a very difficult time starting its own department.

There are many advantages to a countywide department: one contract, one pension system (which I’m sure the state would relish), lower costs for health coverage and the ability to have specialization — to name a few.

I know we do currently have a Lancaster County Drug Task Force and a forensic unit, but having a countywide police department would be much more practical. Unfortunately, in my opinion, the egos of many municipal leaders, and of some in law enforcement, would hinder a countywide department becoming a reality.

I’m sure the state would contribute and consult on starting a countywide department.

I wish Lancaster Township all the luck in starting a police department. It’s going to need it, as will its citizens.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township