The Jan. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline front page contained local COVID-19 coverage under the banner headline “Rollout gearing up.”

An article stated that a mass vaccination site capable of delivering 5,000 doses per day was in the works. Unfortunately, there were no details about the plan. It was further stated by Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino that we are weeks away from completing the planning stage. Why did they bother having a press conference that provided no information and little hope of being able to obtain a vaccine?

It’s sad that every individual is essentially left on their own to find where to obtain a vaccine. My primary care practice informed me that they will not be getting the vaccines and I should arrange to get it wherever I’m able. I thought Lancaster General Hospital would schedule me, since I am in their portal. I was wrong.

I have been online daily for several weeks, looking at providers identified by the commonwealth, along with Weis Markets pharmacy, LGH and WellSpan. In the end, we got lucky and were able to obtain the first dose of the vaccine at The Medicine Shoppe in York County. We’re scheduled for the second dose there next month.

Our commissioners, our commonwealth and health care providers need to do better. You all knew the vaccines were coming. You all should have developed a vaccine distribution plan concurrently with vaccine development. The plan could have been ready for implementation when the vaccines were rolled out.

Dick Sware

West Lampeter Township